Tired of driving around from one auto dealer to another in search of your dream car? If so, head to the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center for the 2020 New England International Auto Show to see your favorite carmakers and 2020 models under one roof. Test drive new vehicles at the Ride & Drive event, get up close with restored classic cars at the Muscle Car Showcase, and more. $17, ages 6-12 $7, under 6 free. bostonautoshow.com

Thursday-Friday

Reliving the Season

After performing with former White House press secretary Sean Spicer on TV, dance pro Lindsay Arnold heads to the Wang Theatre for two nights as part of the Dancing With the Stars: Live Tour 2020. Besides fan-favorite pros, each night will feature one celebrity guest from the season, including Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and country artist Lauren Alaina. 7:30 p.m. From $53. dwtstour.com

Thursday-Sunday

The Other Celts

In its 17th iteration, the Boston Celtic Music Festival brings music, song, and dance from Irish, Scottish, and other Celtic communities to Harvard Square. Soak in the sounds of music groups from around Greater Boston, who will perform at venues throughout the square including Club Passim and The Sinclair. Ticket prices vary based on performances; free to $45. passim.org

Saturday

Honoring a Legacy

Celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. during the Joyful Noise Gospel Concert at Harvard’s Sanders Theatre. The performance is led by the Harlem Gospel Choir — the group has appeared alongside superstars like Diana Ross, Bono, and Pharrell Williams — and will make all stomp their feet and clap their hands. 7:30 p.m. $15-$30. multiculturalartscenter.org

Saturday

Calling all Potterheads

While you await your Hogwarts acceptance letter, dive into the world of dragons and magic at the Wizard School Scavenger Hunt at the Museum of Fine Arts. Search out echoes of Harry Potter, venture into enchanted locales, and discover magical creatures as you explore the museum’s massive collection. Open to adults and children 10 and up. 1 p.m. $30, kids $17. watsonadventures.com

