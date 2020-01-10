One Heads to Harvard, the Other to the Taliban
The December 8 Connections entry (“Two Paths from Pakistan”) was the best I’ve ever read. Author Ali Khan says, “We need a greater sense of empathy for those who surround us, and more understanding of the roots that tie us together.” What a great commentary for our troubled world today.
Taylor Rubbins
Melrose
People need to put themselves in the shoes of these guys and think about circumstances. When the Taliban knocks on your door and says, “Join us or we’ll kill your family,” I’m pretty sure some peaceful people will get roped in to doing some bad things.
waitwhat
We are fortunate to live where we do — hence so many people wanting to become US citizens.
ptr1
