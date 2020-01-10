LOT SIZE 0.22 acre

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR $350,000 in 2016

PROS A cheerful yellow door greets visitors on the front porch of this 1900 Mansard Colonial. The living room is made cozier by wood floors, warm gray trim, and hot-water radiator heat (powered by a newer high-efficiency boiler). The updated kitchen features two-toned cabinetry, stylish light fixtures, and a dining area with open shelves. French doors open to an office with window bench, bath, and rear entry. Upstairs, the master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a ribbon of casement windows, and open closets. It shares a bath with a smaller second bedroom. The detached two-car garage features a three-season porch with wood stove and sliders that open to the big backyard. CONS Laundry is down a tricky basement staircase.

Gabriele Luzzi, Berkshire Hathaway, 978-763-5624, GLuzzi@OwnNewEngland.com

$640,000

105 GREENE STREET / QUINCY

SQUARE FEET 1,664

LOT SIZE 0.15 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR Unknown

PROS This 1929 Colonial is on a dead-end street near Wollaston Beach and the Red Line. French doors in the entry hall open to a living room with a fireplace and sunroom at right, and to a dining room with a built-in hutch at left. The kitchen is newly remodeled with dramatic gray granite counters and stainless appliances. The back door leads out to a large yard and two-car garage. There’s a full bath on the second floor, and walk-through closets create a circular flow between the four bedrooms — one of which has access to a private roof deck. The basement has laundry hookups and a half bath, while a walk-up attic offers expansion potential. CONS Some dated fixtures and finishes.

Chang Zeng, East West Real Estate, 617-818-9930, eastwestrealestatellc.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.