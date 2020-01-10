MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama attorney general is opposing medical marijuana legislation expected to be introduced in the upcoming legislative session.

In a Jan. 6 letter to lawmakers, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall called marijuana an addictive substance and drew parallels with the ongoing opioid addiction crisis. He also noted federal law continues to ban marijuana.

A state study commission has recommended a medical marijuana proposal for the session that begins next month. The commission was created after legislation failed last year.