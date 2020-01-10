MALIBU, Calif. — A report of a boat beached on the Southern California coast led to discovery of more than 60 pounds (27 kilograms) of marijuana last weekend.

The report came in Sunday and agents found a 40-foot (12.19 meter) panga boat on the shore near Point Mugu State Park in Malibu, the US Border Patrol said.

In addition to the marijuana, investigators found containers filled with more than 500 gallons (1,890 liters) of fuel in the boat.