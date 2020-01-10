LAUSANNE, Switzerland — A Qatari sheikh is among two equestrian riders who failed doping tests at an Olympic qualifier, risking the national team’s place in the Tokyo Games jumping lineup.

Sheikh Ali al-Thani and Bassem Mohammed tested positive for cannabis metabolites at an Olympic qualifying event in Morocco in October, the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) said Thursday.

Al Thani was Qatar’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The sheikh and his horse First Division placed sixth in a final jump-off round for individual jumping gold. Both riders competed in team jumping at Rio.