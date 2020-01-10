MONTPELIER, Vt. — Some Vermont lawmakers and other officials Thursday urged the full Legislature to pass a law to tax and regulate marijuana sales in the state.

While it became legal to possess small amounts of marijuana for recreational use in July 2018, the law contains no provision for the sale or regulation of the substance. Users must grow it themselves or buy it from illicit dealers.

Last spring, the Vermont Senate passed a bill that would establish such a system, but it has not yet been acted upon by the House.