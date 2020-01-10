Firefighters found the body of a man beside a dumpster that was on fire in Lowell Friday morning, according to police.

Lowell Police Captain James Hodgdon said firefighters responded to the fire at 16 Middle St. at 5:30 a.m. and found the deceased man outside of the dumpster. “A preliminary investigation suggests there is no foul play," said Hodgdon.

The incident is being investigated by Lowell police detectives and State Police assigned to the Middlesex district attorney’s office, he said.