A Whitman mother charged with reckless child endangerment in connection with her 2-year-old daughter’s death will continue to beheld without bail pending the outcome of a dangerousness hearing on Monday, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Shaniqua Leonard, 29, allegedly failed to get her daughter, who was in serious distress, the immediate and proper medical treatment, officials said Friday.
Leonard was in Brockton District Court on the continuation of her arraignment that began Thursday, when she pleaded not guilty, officials said.
At approximately 12:02 a.m. on Dec. 28, State Police received a call about an unresponsive 2-year-old female at 863 Washington St., unit No. 3, in Whitman officials said. The child, identified as Lyric Farrell, was transported to Brockton Hospital by Whitman police and fire and then airlifted to Children’s Hospital in critical condition. She was taken off life support at approximately 3 p.m. on Dec. 31.
Leonard was arrested Thursday afternoon in Dorchester and held without bail overnight, officials said.
Investigators have not yet determined a cause of death, officials said. The State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Farrell and will determine the cause of her death.
Further testing is being performed and the investigation is ongoing, officials said.
