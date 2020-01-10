A Whitman mother charged with reckless child endangerment in connection with her 2-year-old daughter’s death will continue to beheld without bail pending the outcome of a dangerousness hearing on Monday, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Shaniqua Leonard, 29, allegedly failed to get her daughter, who was in serious distress, the immediate and proper medical treatment, officials said Friday.

Leonard was in Brockton District Court on the continuation of her arraignment that began Thursday, when she pleaded not guilty, officials said.