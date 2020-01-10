fb-pixel

Firefighters battled a two-alarm house fire on Cook Avenue in Wilmington on Friday morning, officials said.

The Wilmington Fire Department received a report of a house fire at approximately 9:10 a.m., a fire dispatcher said. The blaze forced Route 38 near Woburn to be temporarily closed, Wilmington police said in a tweet.

No information was available on whether people were injured or displaced, the dispatcher said.

