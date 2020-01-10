Firefighters battled a two-alarm house fire on Cook Avenue in Wilmington on Friday morning, officials said.
The Wilmington Fire Department received a report of a house fire at approximately 9:10 a.m., a fire dispatcher said. The blaze forced Route 38 near Woburn to be temporarily closed, Wilmington police said in a tweet.
Traffic Alert: Route 38 (907 Main Street area) closed at Woburn line due to house fire in Cook Ave. Seek alternate routes. @WoburnPolice #MATraffic @MassDOT #WilmingtonMA pic.twitter.com/lAuJ2hkxMh— Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) January 10, 2020
No information was available on whether people were injured or displaced, the dispatcher said.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.