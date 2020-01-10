Every December in Scituate , Santa Claus makes a grand entrance by riding in on the harbormaster’s boat. “It’s kind of a tradition,” explained Detective Sergeant Paul Norton. But in 2014, youngsters who gathered at the dock, eagerly awaiting Santa’s arrival, gasped in horror when ol’ Kris Kringle fell into the harbor. “Apparently he slipped, lost his footing, and ended up in the water,” said Norton. Members of the harbormaster’s crew helped pull the soaking-wet Santa out of the water and onto the dock, and a Good Samaritan further helped Santa by providing him with a dry red-and-white suit to change into. Naturally, the jolly one handled the mishap well (like a “rock star,’’ said Norton), quickly recovered from his tumble, and the celebration went on as scheduled at the local community center.

Every week I compile the strangest, most interesting police log items I can find for the Globe’s “Blotter Tales” column. As we enter a new decade, I’ll be taking a look back at some of the more memorable incidents. To see more, visit www.bostonglobe.com/blottertales and check out the Blotter Tales Facebook page .





Advertisement

ATTENTION, HOLIDAY SHOPPERS

Just after midnight Nov. 28, 2014, Marlborough police responded to a report of a man running naked near the main entrance of the Solomon Pond Mall. A crowd of Black Friday shoppers reported seeing the guy streak by with only a Santa Claus hat covering his, um, naughty bits. Police said the 18-year-old man admitted he pulled the stunt so a friend could take photos as “part of an art project” and placed him under arrest. He was charged with open and gross lewdness and disturbing the peace.





MYSTERIOUS SCREAMS IN THE NIGHT

On the evening of Dec. 28, 2014 Maynard police received a report of someone yelling for help near the end of Silver Hill Road. Officer Nicholas Latino arrived at the scene first. It was a dark location and he could not see much, but he could hear loud wailing. “I thought that somebody was seriously hurt,” said Latino. "I started running, and yelling out, ‘Where are you? I’m coming!’ " When he finally reached the source of the screams, Latino found himself face to face with a goat. The officer said he breathed a sigh of relief and pulled out his cellphone to capture the moment on video (see below). “It was pretty comical,” said Latino. The goat’s owner later told police that the animal was in heat.

Advertisement





HORN VS. DOGS

On March 30, 2015, Lexington police responded to a home for a noise complaint. They learned that a resident was blowing an air horn every time the neighbor’s dog barked. The tactic, officers found, was counterproductive: The loud horn only worsened the situation, setting off still other neighborhood dogs and upsetting their masters. Police spoke with both neighbors and told the horn player to put down the instrument. Next time you have a problem with the dogs, the soloist was told, call us.





A CASE OF BAD PLANNING

Can you imagine using taxi as a getaway car? That’s what this bank robber did. On Oct. 22, 2014, Lakeville police responded to a reported robbery at the Bridgewater Savings Bank. Police learned that the suspect had fled on foot and ran to the MBTA parking lot, where he tried unsuccessfully to steal a getaway car. When that didn’t work, he hailed a taxicab and asked to be driven to the Hanover Mall. Lakeville police alerted the Hanover PD, and the suspect was promptly arrested at the mall.

Advertisement





A&B BY MEANS OF: FILET O’FISH?

An employee at the McDonald’s in Bridgewater called police on Sept. 17, 2014 to report that a customer had thrown a fish sandwich at him and he needed an ambulance because he was allergic. No charges were filed against the assailant. Police said he will not be allowed back into the restaurant.





HOOKED ON A FEELING

No one wants to see their car getting towed, but one Revere resident took things to a different level. On the afternoon of July 14, 2018, a vehicle was in the process of being towed from Ward Street in Revere when a man came out of a building and began screaming at the tow truck driver. The irate man allegedly pushed the driver, and then proceeded to get into his vehicle and drive it off the tow truck, which caused damage to the tow lift. He also ran over the tow truck driver’s foot as he drove away, according to police. Police summonsed the 36-year-old Revere man to court on charges of assault and battery, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.





SNAKE ON THE LAM

Talk about a nerve-wracking ride home. On the afternoon of Sept. 17, 2014, a woman was driving on Central Street in Saugus when a 12-inch snake came out of her car’s air-conditioner vent. She pulled over and called police, and told the dispatcher she was too scared to get back into her car. In the meantime, she said, the snake had curled up on the dashboard to sun itself. Animal Control Officer Harold Young said that by the time he arrived, the snake had slithered under the passenger seat and he was unable to locate the elusive reptile. Eventually, the woman mustered the courage to get behind the wheel and drive home. Young said he typically gets five to 10 snake calls during the summertime, and usually they’re in garages or backyards. But slithering out of a car vent? “That’s a first,” he said.

Advertisement





VIRTUAL DISAGREEMENT TURNS REAL

An argument on Facebook turned into a physical altercation in Watertown on March 23, 2017. A call came in at 11:10 p.m. reporting a fight in the parking lot next to Dunkin’ Donuts in Watertown Square. Officers who arrived at the scene found two men yelling at each other. After separating them, according to the police, the 23-year-old and 42-year-old combatants explained what prompted their fisticuffs: They had gotten into a disagreement on social media. The debate took place on the Facebook group “You Know You’re From Watertown If," and both men decided to resolve their issues in person. The two men had pushed and shoved each other before police arrived, but neither was hurt. Police sent them on their way.





A DARING COSTUME

Just after 5 p.m. Aug. 9, 2016, Stow police received a report of someone walking around wearing a white mask, bunny ears, bow tie, and striped sweat shirt, acting suspiciously at the intersection of Maple Street and Old Bolton Road. Police quickly located the big bunny, and the guy underneath all that stuff quickly 'fessed up. A friend, he said, had dared him to wear ridiculous clothing items and walk around. Having now done so, he assured the officers, he would hop right home.

Advertisement





TRAPPED ON A SWING SET

At 7:09 p.m. Aug. 7, 2019, the Saugus Fire Department responded to a report of a person stuck in a swing at Anna Parker Playground on Essex Street. According to the log entry, firefighters later reported that the woman had been successfully “extracted from the swing."





SPIDER-MAN AND WOMAN

At 11:29 p.m. April 12, 2015, Salem police were told two people were climbing the outside of their old Central Street station. They found it to be true; the couple they encountered said they were rock climbers practicing for a contest the next day. Officers asked them not to climb any more buildings, then sent them on their way.





SMILE, YOU’RE ON CANDID CAMERA

Speaking of brazen acts caught on camera, a rather unsavory one was recorded in the basement of a building in Salem. It began when the landlord went down to the basement and found a foul-smelling liquid in his kayak, which he believed to be urine. When he reported this to police, they recommended that he install surveillance cameras. He followed that advice, installing several wireless cameras and posting signs saying that video surveillance was in progress. On the morning of June 13, 2015, the landlord reviewed the latest footage, and saw one of his first-floor tenants urinating in his kayak. After answering the call of nature in the great downstairs, the tenant noticed the video surveillance sign and began looking around. He then approached the camera lens, grabbed it off the pipe on which it was mounted, and attempted to disable it. Soon, a woman peered into the lens, twisted and turned it, and ultimately moved the camera to her apartment bathroom, which is where the footage ended. The video led to criminal charges for both tenants. A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property over $250, and his female roommate was to be summonsed to court for one count of malicious destruction of property over $250.





MISTAKEN FOR BANK ROBBERS

Two men got the surprise of their lives Dec. 22, 2014, after shopping at the Army Navy store in Stoughton. The pair parked at Randolph Savings Bank, just a short walk from the military surplus shop. On the way back to their vehicle, they tried on some ski masks they had just purchased. What they didn’t realize was that they were doing this in front of the drive-up bank teller window. Upon seeing two masked men in the bank parking lot, the bank teller called police. Officers showed up with their guns drawn, and the two unwitting shoppers had to explain it was all just a misunderstanding.





LOST AND FOUND

On July 19, 2014 Bridgewater police received a call at 1:37 a.m. from Hale Street about a man yelling “Help me!” outside. Officers found an intoxicated male who couldn’t find his way out of his fenced backyard.





HORSE GALLOPING ON TRAIN TRACKS

On Nov. 24, 2014, a horse escaped from a stable and was spotted running along the railroad tracks on the Sharon/Foxborough line. As police and animal control officers from Norfolk, Foxborough, and Sharon were dispatched to East Foxboro Street, approaching trains were notified to stop to avoid hitting the wayward horse. The Sharon animal control officer, Diane Malcolmson, and her Foxborough counterpart, Sue Thibedeau, approached the animal, or rather, vice versa. “The horse was coming down the tracks at us,” recalled Malcolmson. “He ran up to me; I reached out to get him.” But alas, she missed on first try. Next up: the old lure-the-creature-with-food trick. “We quietly got closer to him with a bucket of grain,” said Thibedeau. That worked. Soon, they maneuvered the horse between them, managed to clip a rope onto its harness, and led it to safety. “It worked out beautifully,” said Malcolmson. “It was a good ending.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.