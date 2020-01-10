The study, a joint undertaking by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, was released Thursday .

Turns out the wealthiest Americans are more satisfied than the working stiffs, according to a new study.

Among the key findings:

“While most adults in the top 1% highest income category (90%) say they are completely or very satisfied with their lives, fewer middle-income adults (66%) and lower-income adults (44%) say this,” the study says. “And when it comes to satisfaction in their personal financial situation, only 38% of middle-income adults and 20% of lower-income adults say they are completely or very satisfied, compared to 87% of the top 1% highest income adults.”

Another study finding suggested that the wealthiest 1 percent -- defined as adults from households with annual incomes of at least $500,000 -- is more serene about the future than the hoi polloi.

“There are also differences in reported anxiety among groups, as only 9% of the top 1% highest income adults say they are very anxious about their future, compared to 19% of middle-income adults and 29% of lower-income adults.” the researchers found.

The study contained numerous other findings, including:

-- Only 4 percent of the wealthiest 1 percent would struggle to pay off an unexpected $1,000 expense, while 34 percent of middle-income adults and 67 percent of lower-income adults say they would have problems paying it.

-- Only 8 percent of the wealthiest 1 percent say their families have experienced serious problems paying for medical bills, dental bills, or prescription drugs in the past few years, while 48 percent of middle-income adults and 57 percent of lower-income adults say they have.

“Overall, these findings illustrate that adults in the top 1% highest income bracket have dramatically different life experiences than those with middle- and lower-incomes when it comes to financial problems, health care, life satisfaction, and problems with prescription drug costs. Much has been written about low-income adults in the U.S., and these findings reinforce that adults with lower-incomes face significant financial hardships, including when it comes to health care, housing, and food,” the study said.

Robert J. Blendon, codirector of the study and a professor of health policy at the Chan School, said in a statement posted to Chan’s website that the study’s findings highlight an urgent public health concern.

"These findings reinforce national concerns about the impact of large-scale income inequality in the U.S. today,” Blendon said.

Blendon’s words were echoed in the Chan statement by Dr. Richard E. Besser, president and chief executive of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

“It is simply unacceptable in a country as wealthy as ours that so many people lack sufficient income to pay for health care, housing or even food,” Besser said. " “We need to address income inequality if we truly want everyone to have a fair and just opportunity to live the healthiest life possible.”













