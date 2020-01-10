Pall Mall cigarette remnants were found in a melted plastic bucket near the couch, and other smoking materials were found in the room, officials said.

The fire at began in the first floor living room where firefighters found the victim, according to a joint statement from Burlington Fire Chief Michael Patterson, Burlington Police Chief Michael Kent, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

Investigators have determined that improper disposal of smoking materials caused the fatal blaze that killed one and hospitalized three in Burlington Thursday afternoon, officials said.

“Our office investigated two fires in 24 hours started by the improper disposal of smoking materials,” Ostroskey said. “ It is important for smokers to use deep sturdy ashtrays or metal cans with sand.”

Fire crews responded to the fire 26 Maryvale Road at approximately 1 p.m., finding heavy smoke coming from a single-story, wood-frame home, Patterson said .

The victim was a resident of the home. The man’s identity will be released once he is formally identified by the medical examiner and the next of kin is notified.

An elderly woman was rescued by a delivery driver and a neighbor, and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials said. She was in serious but stable condition as of Friday night.

“Yesterday's fire had a tragic outcome that could have been even worse were it not for the quick actions of bystanders,” Patterson said. “While I want to reiterate that non-fire personnel should never seek to insert themselves into this kind of situation, I do want to thank them for the help they provided to the woman in escaping.”

The delivery driver who assisted the woman was sent to the hospital as a precautionary measure, officials said. A Burlington police officer who entered the house looking for the woman was also sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Both were treated and released from the hospital, officials said.

Patterson said that the house, which he estimated to be worth about $500,000, was likely a total loss. About 25 firefighters responded to the scene. Billerica, Woburn, and Bedford fire departments provided mutual aid.

The Burlington Fire Department, Burlington Police Department and State Police jointly investigated the fire, officials said.

