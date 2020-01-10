An injured hawk is on its way to recovery after a member of the Animal Rescue League of Boston helped rescue it from a Somerville backyard Friday afternoon.
The Animal Rescue League received a report around 1 p.m. that a hawk had been attempting to fly from a backyard for 36 hours. Equipped with a net and blanket, Mike Grammar, a senior field services technician, was on the rescue, ARL spokesman Mike Defina said.
The hawk, although reportedly alert, allowed Grammar to wrap it in a blanket and put it in a box to be brought to Tufts Veterinary Emergency Services for proper care.
The encounter was posted on the group’s Twitter account.
Our Senior Field Services Technician, Mike, helped rescue an injured hawk in #Somerville earlier this morning. He’s on his way to @tuftsvet to receive additional care. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8Z2xmSjrLA— Animal Rescue League of Boston (@ARLBostonRescue) January 10, 2020
“Hawks aren’t usually that cooperative when it comes to wrapping them in blankets,” Defina said. “Hopefully it’ll be a quick fix and he’ll be on his way,” ARL spokesman Mike Defina said.
The bird’s wing didn’t appear to be injured, he said, but it’s not uncommon for hawks and other large birds to need occasional assistance.
“We see all sorts of birds of prey that do need help from time to time,” Defina said.
