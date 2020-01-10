An injured hawk is on its way to recovery after a member of the Animal Rescue League of Boston helped rescue it from a Somerville backyard Friday afternoon.

The Animal Rescue League received a report around 1 p.m. that a hawk had been attempting to fly from a backyard for 36 hours. Equipped with a net and blanket, Mike Grammar, a senior field services technician, was on the rescue, ARL spokesman Mike Defina said.

The hawk, although reportedly alert, allowed Grammar to wrap it in a blanket and put it in a box to be brought to Tufts Veterinary Emergency Services for proper care.