Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State.

Eric Hyers might not be a household name in Rhode Island, but he’s as responsible as anyone for David Cicilline serving in congress and Gina Raimondo being governor.

Now he’s got his eyes set on defeating Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Hyers, who managed Cicilline’s first two campaigns for congress (2010 and 2012) and helped Raimondo win a tough race for governor in 2014, has launched a Super PAC that will target McConnell in Kentucky during his re-election fight this year.

Called the Save America Fund, the super PAC is focused on helping Democrat Amy McGrath take on McConnell, Hyers said in a text message. He declined to say how much money the group intends to raise, but said “we will have the resources to show that Mitch McConnell is not on the side of Kentucky families.

”Because everything comes back to Rhode Island, the company handling the super PAC’s compliance filings with the Federal Elections Commission is CFO-Compliance, the firm founded by Brett Smiley, the state’s acting director of administration.

It won’t be easy taking on one of the most powerful politicians in the country, but Hyers has already shown success in Kentucky. He helped Democrat Andy Beshear unseat incumbent Republican Governor Matt Bevin earlier this year.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

I'm not in love with the 9 p.m. start, but I’ll be cheering my butt off for Providence College tonight at the Dunk against Butler. Come say hi.

Governor Raimondo will attend the final meeting of the Juvenile and Criminal Justice Working Group this afternoon.

Bernie Sanders are holding Organizers for presidential candidateare holding a Rhode Island kickoff event on Saturday at the Columbus Theatre in Providence.

Don’t forget that Providence Restaurant Week begins on Sunday.

