Police on Friday sent their best wishes to a long-time crossing guard who was seriously injured when she was hit by a car in Danvers.

"Over the last nineteen years, Susan Turner has been a valuable crossing guard for the town of Danvers. She is a dedicated and reliable employee and a friend to many students and parents. Our thoughts and prayers are with Susan and her family as she recovers,” Danvers police said in a statement.

Penny King, 58, of Beverly, hit Turner with her car at the intersection of Belgian Road and Poplar Street, near Holten Richmond Middle School, around 7 a.m. Wednesday, police said.