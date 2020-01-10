The report also cleared MIT President L. Rafael Reif, who investigators said had no involvement in approving the gifts.

The 60-page report, commissioned by MIT and produced by the Goodwin Procter law firm, stopped short of saying the administrators violated any policy, since the university didn’t have a framework for controversial donors.

Three top administrators at MIT showed significant errors in judgement in accepting $850,000 from disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report released Friday afternoon.

“Since MIT had no policy or processes for handling controversial donors in place at the time, the decision to accept Epstein’s post-conviction donations cannot be judged to be a policy violation,” the report said. “But it is clear that the decision was the result of collective and significant errors in judgment that resulted in serious damage to the MIT community.”

Advertisement

The report faults R. Gregory Morgan, the university’s former head lawyer, Jeffrey Newton, its former chief of fundraising and Israel Ruiz, the current executive vice president and treasurer, for deciding to accept Epstein’s money, but do so anonymously. Ruiz announced last month that he will be stepping down later this year.

According to the report, unbeknownst to any members of MIT's senior leadership, Epstein visited MIT nine times between 2013 and 2017. These visits, after Epstein was convicted as a sex-offender, were driven by former Media Lab director Joi Ito or professor of mechanical engineering Seth Lloyd.

The university announced on Friday that it had placed Lloyd on paid administrative leave after finding that he “purposely failed” to inform MIT that Epstein gave him two donations for his research in 2012. Lloyd also took a personal $60,000 gift from Epstein in 2005 or 2006, which he acknowledged was deposited into a personal bank account and not reported to MIT, according to the report.

Advertisement

Epstein’s involvement with MIT first became public last summer after he committed suicide in the Manhattan jail cell where he was being held on charges of sex trafficking of minors.

Since then, MIT has been in turmoil. Two researchers at MIT’s vaunted Media Lab resigned in protest over money that their boss, Joi Ito, took from Epstein for the university and for his own investments in tech start-ups. A few weeks later, Ito, the Media Lab director, resigned after an explosive New Yorker story outlined how he and others tried to keep Epstein’s funding quiet. The university hired Goodwin Procter to look into its ties with Epstein, and some faculty and students called for MIT President L. Rafael Reif to step down.

Epstein courted connections with scientists and academics at several of the country’s most elite universities. He gave them money for their research, flew them on his private plane, invited them to lavish conferences on his island, and in some cases, connected them with even bigger funders.

At MIT, Epstein gave the Media Lab $525,000 for research, but he also visited and heard presentations from faculty members.

The Epstein controversy has put a spotlight on MIT’s culture, which critics have argued allowed top level officials to turn a blind eye to the serious accusations against the financier. Female faculty at MIT have questioned the university’s commitment to female academics and demanded changes. And staff have complained that they are often bullied by star faculty and unable to speak out about concerns.

Advertisement

Epstein’s donations have also forced universities to take a second look at who are acceptable donors. MIT has launched a separate internal review on its fundraising and donor policies and practices.

Epstein also gave money to Harvard and was at one time named a visiting fellow by a professor at that university. Harvard has its own ongoing review of its ties to Epstein.

Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @fernandesglobe.