Three university vice presidents -- R. Gregory Morgan, Jeffrey Newton, and Israel Ruiz -- learned of the late Jeffrey Epstein’s donations to the MIT Media Lab and his status as a convicted sex offender in 2013. Morgan and Newton have retired; Ruiz has announced he is stepping down this year.

MIT did not have a policy regarding controversial gifts, so Epstein’s gifts after 2013 were approved under an “informal framework” developed by the three officials. The report says because there was no official policy, there were no policy violations. “But it is clear that the decision was the result of collective and significant errors in judgment that resulted in serious damage to the MIT community," the report said.

MIT President Rafel L. Reif had no knowledge that MIT was accepting donations from a convicted sex offender and had no role in approving their acceptance. He signed a gift acknowledgment letter to Epstein in 2012, but there was no evidence that he was aware that Epstein had a criminal record or was, in any way, controversial.

Epstein visited MIT nine times between 2013 and 2017, unbeknownst to senior leadership.

The visits and all the post-conviction gifts from Epstein were either driven by Joi Ito, the Media Lab director who resigned amidst controversy in September , or professor of mechanical engineering Seth Lloyd, and not by the MIT administration or the Office of Resource Development.

Lloyd purposefully failed to tell MIT that Epstein was the source of two donations to his research in 2012. He also received a personal gift of $60,000 from Epstein, which was not reported to MIT. Lloyd has been placed on paid administrative leave.