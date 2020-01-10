A Brooklyn man was arrested after he was found with 10 pounds of marijuana stuffed into his travel bag at South Station Thursday afternoon, MBTA Transit Police said.

A Brooklyn man was caught with 10 pounds of marijuana stuffed inside a travel bag at South Station on Jan. 9.

A “very pungent odor” coming from a piece of luggage caused an employee to alert officers at 3:16 p.m., Transit Police said in a statement. When officers looked in his bag, they found just over 10 pounds of marijuana and a scale.

Steve Theard, 36, was placed into custody for possession with the intent to distribute, Transit Police brought Theard to their headquarters for booking.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.