Speaker and author Marianne Williamson announced in a message to supporters on Friday that she is ending her campaign for the Democratic nomination.

“I stayed in the race to take advantage of every possible effort to share our message. With caucuses and primaries now about to begin, however, we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now. The primaries might be tightly contested among the top contenders, and I don’t want to get in the way of a progressive candidate winning any of them,” she said in a post on her website.