Senator Elizabeth Warren was interrupted during a town hall event in Dover, N.H., on Friday by an angry protester who accused her of “siding with terrorists.”
Warren was confronted by the man at the top of the event. Video posted online showed a man advancing toward the stage and shouting, calling the Massachusetts senator a liar and accusing her of siding with Iran due to her opposition to military escalation there.
Warren responded calmly, asking the man to leave after trying to quiet boos from the crowd that appeared to be directed at the protester.
“It’s all right. This is a man that’s deeply upset. It’s time for you to leave,” she said.
He continued to shout, referencing the Green New Deal at one point, before he was eventually escorted from the room.
Warren, like most of the Democratic presidential primary field, has spoken out in recent days against Trump’s decision to order the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, calling it “reckless” and urging Trump not to go to war.
She was campaigning in New Hampshire Friday as the presidential primary race there enters its final stretch. In addition to the Dover event, Warren was scheduled to hold a climate change-focused town hall in Milford Friday afternoon.
