Senator Elizabeth Warren was interrupted during a town hall event in Dover, N.H., on Friday by an angry protester who accused her of “siding with terrorists.”

Warren was confronted by the man at the top of the event. Video posted online showed a man advancing toward the stage and shouting, calling the Massachusetts senator a liar and accusing her of siding with Iran due to her opposition to military escalation there.

Warren responded calmly, asking the man to leave after trying to quiet boos from the crowd that appeared to be directed at the protester.