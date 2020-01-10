The article “Woman sues TripAdvisor after fall from camel” (Metro, Jan. 7) made me imagine what life is like for the poor camels — inescapable drudgery and deprivation. In this case, even a pregnant camel reportedly is forced to give rides.

TripAdvisor should not offer bookings for activities that exploit animals, hold them captive, treat them as tools, or cause them to suffer, such as camel and elephant rides, donkey trips, tiger selfies, bullfights, bear parks, dancing monkeys, swimming with dolphins, and captive marine animal acts.

Besides the visible sadness and distress of the animals, there are behind-the-scenes miseries they endure.