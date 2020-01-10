Whatever anger Iran may have felt over Soleimani’s killing, the nation’s leaders had little apparent appetite for war with a bigger and more powerful opponent.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Iran had rained missiles down on US bases in Iraq, in what the country’s foreign minister, Javad Zarif, described as a “proportionate” response to the killing of Qassem Soleimani, the head of the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard. Though he decried America’s “cowardly armed attack,” Zarif made clear “ we do not seek escalation or war .”

On Wednesday morning President Trump delivered a strange and disjointed speech on Iran from which one overarching, and oddly positive, conclusion can be drawn — the United States is stepping away from the brink.

Neither it seems did President Trump, who declared on Twitter hours after the strike, “all is well!” and “so far, so good,” eschewing for the moment the martial and belittling rhetoric that he so often uses toward his enemies.

Indeed, for all his maddening instability when it comes to international affairs, Trump has been consistent about seeking to avoid another Mideast war.

That doesn’t mean Iran’s mullahs will soon be holding hands with Trump and his coterie of white male advisers singing “Kumbaya.” But for now, at least, tensions have subsided.

Still, that a crisis which had so many warning of impending conflict appears for now, at least, to have been defused is not surprising.

What’s surprising is that so many people are surprised.

This is how these types of crises virtually always end. Yes, there are exceptions. I’m thinking of Gavrilo Princip, whose murder of the Archduke Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo in 1914 sparked World War I.

But the countries of Europe wanted war back then. More often than not, both sides in a conflict decide that they have more to gain by peacefully resolving matters than letting them spiral out of control.

Doomsday voices evoked the Iraq War in the 48 hours after US forces killed Soleimani. Others warned of impending, catastrophic cyber attacks. Former national security adviser Susan Rice took to the op-ed pages of the New York Times to suggest, without evidence, that Iranian sleeper cells in the United States could be activated.

But few commentators mentioned a more relevant historical analogy: the Cuban Missile Crisis. Then as now, both sides looked into the abyss, didn’t like what they saw, and sought off-ramps (granted, the abyss was a bit deeper in 1962). If one prefers more recent examples, there are plenty to be had.

Four years ago, for example, a Turkish missile shot down a Russian fighter jet after it penetrated Turkish air space. There were fears, then, of a broader conflict. It didn’t happen. The same doomsday scenarios are regularly floated when tensions rise between India and Pakistan, along the Straits of Taiwan, or in the DMZ on the Korean Peninsula. In 2018 when President Trump was calling Korean strongman Kim Jung Un “Rocketman,” there was talk of nuclear war.

Yet, the outcome in these crises has always been the same. Neither side wants war and so war doesn’t happen.

Part of the reason is the benefits of war-fighting have declined so dramatically. Territorial acquisition, which was often the motivation for conflicts in the past, isn’t as appealing today, especially when balanced against the likelihood of international isolation. Moreover, with more democracies and higher standards of living around the globe, the domestic political constraints on wars have dramatically increased.

It’s not a coincidence that interstate war, as a phenomenon of international affairs, has become an increasingly rare event. Yet, every time a new crisis unfolds, these facts are forgotten and ignored — and the same pundits who sounded the alarm bells the last time there was an international crisis jump on TV and social media to make the same arguments again.

Vigilance, of course, is still essential. Diplomacy might be the rule, but when the exception is war, it must be avoided at all costs.

The fact is, cooler heads usually do prevail, even when one of the leaders involved is Donald Trump. The political, strategic, and even psychological incentives to avoid war are incredibly powerful and all too often underestimated by a public primed to fall under the spell of worst-case scenarios. For all the warnings, over more than seven decades, of World War III, there’s a reason it never happened.

Beware the fear-mongers and doomsayers. More often than not, they are wrong.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.