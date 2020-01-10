“The thing that will fundamentally change things is with Donald Trump out of the White House. Not a joke," Biden said on the campaign trail last year. "You will see an epiphany occur among many of my Republican friends. . . you are seeing the talk, even the dialogue is changing.”

Someone should say that to Biden every time he claims that President Trump is all that stands between Democrats and Republicans.

For now, let’s put aside the fact that friends should not let friends be Republicans. There is no epiphany forthcoming from people like Representative Doug Collins or former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who are fomenting the damnable lie that Democrats support terrorists.

Republican recalcitrance didn’t start with Trump. It won’t end with his departure. To believe otherwise is ignorant of recent history, and the destructive machinations of this political party. It’s as if Democratic presidential candidate Biden has forgotten what it was like to be Vice President Biden in an administration whose policies — and last Supreme Court nomination — were held hostage by the GOP.

Back in 2016, Biden stood with fellow Democrats on the steps of the Capitol and chided Republican legislators for stymieing a legislative agenda that included a Senate vote on Garland, a Harvard-educated chief judge on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, nominated by President Obama to replace Justice Antonin Scalia.

“We’re setting an incredibly dangerous precedent in the institution that I love, that I served in for 36 years," Biden said. "This is not healthy. The Constitution clearly by implication, and I believe as a matter of fact, requires the Senate to do its duty — vote.”

Instead, Senate President Mitch McConnell continued to ghost Garland. Backed by the GOP, the Kentucky senator insisted that the nomination belonged to the next president, not the current one, even though that is not how that process works. In a speech that year, McConnell crowed, “One of my proudest moments was when I looked Barack Obama in the eye and I said, ‘Mr. President, you will not fill the Supreme Court vacancy.’ ”

It was also McConnell who said, “The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president.” It didn’t work, but obstructionism was already a GOP staple when Trump’s biggest concern was whether “The Apprentice” could win an Emmy. (Eight nominations, zero wins.)

Part of Biden’s sell is billing himself as the only candidate who can mend the political divide. He has even said he would consider a Republican running mate. That chasm between the parties will shrink, he believes, when Trump is gone. Good luck with that.

Republicans might hate Trump. They may despise his incompetence, his childish grudges manifested in tweet storms. They may be angry that he makes no effort to mask the racism they worked so hard to recast in careful euphemisms. But hating the messenger is not the same as denouncing the message. That’s why it’s always been a miscalculation to ascribe too many of this nation’s current miseries to Trump. He exacerbates and exploits this nation’s dire history of racism, misogyny, and political rancor, but that groundwork has been carefully laid for more than 50 years.

Yet Biden’s tendency to blame Republican obstinance on Trump makes his optimism look more like an unforgivable blind spot. In a wounded nation, talk of renewed bipartisanship may provide a soothing refrain, but it fails to match the political fervor of the Democratic moment. Biden wants to restore something that, at its best, was often more mirage than reality.

If he thinks those old across-the-aisle friendships he recalls with such tender indulgence will deter Republicans from their break-everything agenda, maybe he should call his old boss — or Garland, who instead of being on the Supreme Court, is forever an asterisk in the shameful annals of Republican intransigence.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.