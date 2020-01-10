As a way of putting some perspective on Laura Krantz’s article “Renewed foreign policy focus could put spotlight on Biden” (Page One, Jan. 4), one might revisit the conventional wisdom of the day leading up to the 2003 invasion of Iraq. At the time of the 2002 vote to authorize the Iraq war, a mainstream thought process was to give President George W. Bush leverage to negotiate additional pull to provide the UN inspectors access to key military sites suspected of preparing so-called weapons of mass destruction, which included both nuclear and chemical concerns. To conflate the vote to authorize the action with any expectation that invasion would leapfrog over UN inspections is to ignore a key nuance of senators’ motives in providing the president that leverage. This conventional wisdom applied to virtually all Democratic senators who approved that authorization.

James E Hencke

Belmont





Buttigieg’s reforms would have broad impact on equity

Re “Buttigieg denounces white supremacy, inequality” (Metro, Jan. 3): The Douglass Plan, as put forth by Pete Buttigieg, was mentioned only in passing in this article, but it should be highlighted as a comprehensive, fully referenced white paper, which addresses the health, educational, economic, and democratic justice reforms needed to achieve racial equality.

From my standpoint, Buttigieg’s proposed reforms would have a broad positive impact on our democracy as we seek to reclaim our moral compass and rebuild a more equitable America. What I also appreciate about Buttigieg is that I have heard him speak consistently about these pressing concerns at multiple rallies in New Hampshire. These mainly white audiences have been extremely receptive to his message that we will all rise up when every individual, regardless of race, is recognized and valued.

Barbara McGovern

Needham





One candidate has the ‘electability’ edge

Re “With N.H. vote looming, ‘electability’ still elusive” (Page A1, Jan. 5): How about this for electability? Amy Klobuchar has never lost a race. In her last election, in 2018, she won in 42 counties that were carried by the president in 2016.

Iris Kaufman

Peabody