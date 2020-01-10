Maybe the New England Patriots dynasty is over, but . . .

Maybe it was over when they got blown out by Jake Plummer and the Denver Broncos in the playoffs one year after winning three out of four Super Bowls.

Maybe it was over when Tom Brady blew out his knee in the 2008 season opener, and the Matt Cassel era appeared imminent.

Maybe it was over when the Patriots experienced a 10-year Super Bowl championship drought, which included two losses to the New York Giants.

Maybe it was over when they experienced early playoff exits to the likes of Mark Sanchez, Joe Flacco, and the shell of Peyton Manning.

Maybe it was over when they lost 41-14 to Kansas City, the Jimmy Garoppolo era appeared to be upon us, and the only silver lining from our trusted hoodie-wearer was “On to Cincinnati.”

Maybe it was over when Jermaine Kearse displayed shades of David Tyree in Super Bowl XLIX.

Maybe it was over when the Atlanta Falcons were drubbing them 28-3 in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI.

Maybe it was over when Brady got outplayed by Eagles quarterback Nick Foles on the biggest stage.

And maybe, just maybe, it is over because Brady is approaching 43 and put his Brookline house up for sale, Belichick has made some questionable moves and decisions, and Derrick Henry ran right through the Patriots’ defense Saturday night.

We’ve heard this rhetoric year in and year out, but the New England Patriots have proved the doubters and haters wrong, time and time again, in a league that prides itself on parity in the salary cap era.