Boston officials and the Friends of the Public Garden have come to an agreement that will enhance the care of the garden, Boston Common, and the Commonwealth Avenue Mall, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Friday.

According to Walsh’s office, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and the advocacy group came to an agreement that strengthens the “the 50-year partnership between the Parks Department and the Friends at the strategic and operational level, committing to a shared objective of preserving, restoring and caring for these historic parks in the heart of downtown.”

The memorandum of agreement was signed Friday and will allow for “more efficient and effective stewardship,” and will “improve the quality of life for downtown residents while increasing the resilience of these parks,” city authorities said. The three public spaces are heavily used with more than 7 million people visiting them each year, and, according to Walsh’s office, they are the sites of Boston’s largest collection of public art.