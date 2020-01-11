First, Charles Michael Sitero trots out the hideous love-it-or-leave-it trope that essentially equates criticism of the president with treason. We’ve seen it before, but it’s still appalling.

I was amazed at the Jan. 9 letter “Those on the left hate Trump more than they love this country” for two reasons.

Even worse was when Sitero attacks the “disgraceful display of . . . obstruction” coming from “progressives.” He has a short memory. No president in my long lifetime endured the level of willful and partisan obstruction that Barack Obama did (remember Merrick Garland?).

Progressives rightly feel that Donald Trump is a national and international embarrassment, and they have not only a right but an obligation to protect the country from his destructive policies and blatant incompetence.

Advertisement

Sumner Blount

Arlington





Asking questions of our government is a hallmark of our democracy

Regarding Charles Michael Sitero’s letter “Those on the left hate Trump more than they love this country”: The ability to ask questions of and request rationale from our government is one of the glories of our democracy. The expectation of blind allegiance — not so much.

Susan Vecchi

Millis





Peaceful disagreement — imagine that

Charles Michael Sitero touches on several topics in his letter, but I want to respond to two of them.

Regarding the assassination of Qassem Suleimani, I am reminded of something Yitzhak Rabin said when he was prime minister of Israel: “You don’t make peace with friends. You make it with very unsavory enemies.”

This is ironic, because Rabin was assassinated by an Israeli citizen who did not like Rabin’s politics.

My second point is about the many ways an American can love his or her country. American democracy and society are based on tolerance of differences — differences of opinion, differences of faith, even differences in beliefs on what America is based on.

Sitero’s denouncement of “left-wingers” sounds to me to be intolerant and absolutist; more like the arguments between a Shia Muslim and a Sunni Muslim than between two tolerant members of a democracy. I am thankful every day that my country can peacefully contain Mr. Sitero and myself. A letter in a newspaper does not damage the recipient in the same way as an airstrike or a roadside bomb.

Advertisement

Bill Torcaso

Cambridge





Trump the public health hero? Inconceivable

Charles Michael Sitero listed, for the sake of argument, a few great things Donald Trump might do that liberals and Democrats would nonetheless criticize. One of them was cure cancer. I can assure Sitero that Trump will never cure cancer. Even if he might get credit indirectly because he submits federal budgets that support cancer research through the National Institutes of Health, he won’t. I wonder if Sitero or Globe readers know that every budget Trump submitted to Congress cut the NIH budget (which funds cancer research) 12 to 22 percent. Fortunately, Congress ignored him and even raised this year’s budget.

Larry Feig

Medford





The writer is a professor of developmental molecular and chemical biology at Tufts University School of Medicine.





Two sides of a bad coin

The Charles Michael Sitero letter bemoans “those on the left” who “hate Trump more than they love this country.” He sounds sincere, unlike the angry, snarky trolls who get off on ridicule and schoolyard put-downs. Yet Sitero’s tone betrays the amazing capacity of the far right (and of the equally imperial, hostile, and violent liberal elite that he and those of his mindset conflate with some mythical, genuine “left”) to cast itself as the victim in the midst of its now centuries-old rampaging, worldwide killing, and looting spree. What those who “hate” Trump and Trumpism, be they grass-roots liberals (not corrupt office holders), progressives, or even the small but crisis-nurtured nascent left, bemoan is consistent right-wing reactionary thought and action. Trump provides that in spades — an even more amped-up and transparent strain of what the GOP and corporate billionaire-loving Democratic hierarchies have been giving us all along. The spat between the so-called far-right Trump forces and their competitors among the corporate Democrats has some basis in reality, but at its heart it is a fraudulent tempest in a teapot compared with the criminal agenda and record the two camps share in common.

Advertisement

Posted by clave on BostonGlobe.com





Liberal hypocrites

Great letter, Charles Michael Sitero. Extra credit for exposing all these liberal hypocrites for what they are.

Posted by hackman on BostonGlobe.com





It’s about holding our nation accountable

Mr. Sitero, you cannot know whether I love our great nation more than you do, but I do know that just like one must hold a child accountable, we must hold this great nation accountable to standards — standards like truth and concern for others and for the world in which we live and for how we treat our friends.

Posted by liberal to a degree on BostonGlobe.com







