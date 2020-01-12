AURORA, Colo. — Three juveniles and two adults were shot and wounded at an apartment complex in Colorado, police said early Sunday.

The five victims — two girls, one boy and two adult men — were hospitalized in serious condition but expected to survive, Aurora police spokesman Officer Matthew Longshore told The Associated Press in an email.

Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Longshore said. Preliminary information indicated that there had been a party at one of the apartments.