Re “Retiring but still fighting: Doctor has spent a career — and a lifetime — keeping children healthy and fed” (Metro, Jan. 5): In these uncertain times, we owe a big thank you to Thomas Farragher for his profiles of courageous and accomplished people like Dr. Deborah Frank. She is an example to us all that in the course of our daily lives, we can take actions to improve the lives of those around us.

Reading about the small but profound ways that Frank has been working to improve the lives of the poor and vulnerable should remind us that we live in a Commonwealth and that our politicians must help all of us, rich, poor, and in between, and they must represent all their constituents, not just the rich and powerful.