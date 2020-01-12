I was delighted with cartoonist Beth Wolfensberger Singer’s discovery that an Alcott connection may have life-perplexing results (Ideas, Jan. 5). I can empathize. At 75, I treasure my grandmother’s 1870 two-volume edition of “Little Women.” An onionskin flyleaf over the engraving of the characters Amy and Theodore “Laurie” Laurence has been decorated by a young teen who traced his outline with a pencil. My grandmother loved Laurie.
Indeed, Laurie became my father’s middle name, and then his first name at college. He graduated as Laurence McKinney in 1912, and when I arrived in 1944, it was fated. Much of my childhood was spent explaining my name to quizzical peers (boys don’t read “Little Women”) — what? Laurie marries Amy, and Jo is a girl?
Advertisement
Later, people with an appointment with “Laurie” would arrive and look around my office to see where she was.
We’ll never forget our previous lives.
Laurence O. “Laurie” McKinney
Arlington