I was delighted with cartoonist Beth Wolfensberger Singer’s discovery that an Alcott connection may have life-perplexing results (Ideas, Jan. 5). I can empathize. At 75, I treasure my grandmother’s 1870 two-volume edition of “Little Women.” An onionskin flyleaf over the engraving of the characters Amy and Theodore “Laurie” Laurence has been decorated by a young teen who traced his outline with a pencil. My grandmother loved Laurie.

Indeed, Laurie became my father’s middle name, and then his first name at college. He graduated as Laurence McKinney in 1912, and when I arrived in 1944, it was fated. Much of my childhood was spent explaining my name to quizzical peers (boys don’t read “Little Women”) — what? Laurie marries Amy, and Jo is a girl?