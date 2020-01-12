Shuttle buses are replacing trains on the MBTA Green Line between North Station and Lechmere Station on Sunday afternoon after a wire problem at Haymarket Station, the MBTA said.

A wire went down at Haymarket around 12:30 p.m., said Joe Pesaturo, an MBTA spokesman. Crews are repairing the wire.

“Passengers can utilize the Orange Line for alternate service,” the MBTA said in a tweet at 12:54 p.m.