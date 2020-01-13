• Close behind are “Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood,” “The Irishman," and “1917,” with 10 nominations each.

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced this morning. The quick takeaways:

• The Academy is upholding this awards season’s shameful shut-out of women directors, although Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” was nominated for six Oscars, including best picture, adapted screenplay, actress (Saoirse Ronan), and supporting actress (Florence Pugh). But not director.

Greta Gerwig attended the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 12 in Santa Monica, Calif. Her film "Little Women" received several Oscar nominations Monday morning, but Best Director was not among them. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

• Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” scored big for best foreign language film, with nominations for best picture, director, original screenplay, editing, production design, and the newly rechristened “best international film.” If “Parasite” won best picture, it would be the first foreign language film to do so. It’s already in the history books as the first South Korean film to be nominated for either best picture or best international film.

• Surprises: Cynthia Erivo in the best actress category for “Harriet.” Kathy Bates for supporting actress in “Richard Jewell.” “The Lighthouse” nominated for best cinematography. The strong showing by “The Two Popes” (best actor, supporting actor, adapted screenplay).

This image released by Lionsgate shows Ana de Armas, left, and Daniel Craig in a scene from "Knives Out." The film got just one Oscar nomination on Monday, Jan. 13. Claire Folger/Associated Press

• Other snubs: No love for “Rocketman” in any category except best song. Ditto for “The Lion King” in any category but visual effects. “Knives Out” got a lone nomination for original screenplay. “Frozen 2” wasn’t nominated for animated feature. “The Farewell” got completely skunked.

• Head to head: Joe Pesci and Al Pacino compete against each other in the best supporting actor category. Scarlett Johansson is up for both best actress (“Marriage Story”) and best supporting actress (“Jojo Rabbit”).

• Bottom line: Looks like it will be a big night for “1917,” “Joker,” and “Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood.”

Read the full list of nominees here.

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place Feb. 9 in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre.

Ty Burr can be reached at ty.burr@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @tyburr.