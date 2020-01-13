(Bloomberg) -- The head of one of Canada’s biggest food companies took to Twitter to blast the U.S. for the latest developments in the Middle East after Iran accidentally shot down a passenger jet, killing all 176 aboard.

Michael McCain, chief executive officer of Maple Leaf Foods Inc., said the wife and 11-year-old son of a colleague were among the 57 Canadians killed. Iran forces mistook the Ukrainian jetliner for a cruise missile and shot at it in retaliation against the U.S. for the assassination of its top general.

“A narcissist in Washington tears world accomplishments apart; destabilizes region,” McCain said, without identifying President Donald Trump by name. “U.S. government leaders unconstrained by checks/balances, concocted an ill-conceived plan to divert focus from political woes. The world knows Iran is a dangerous state, but the world found a path to contain it.”