The victim of a fatal shooting on Saturday night in Dorchester has been identified as 19-year-old Treshawn Boyd, of Boston, police said. He was the city’s first homicide victim in 2020.
At around 8:26 p.m., officers responded to a radio call of two people shot near 51 Washington St., Boston police said in a statement. Officers found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.
Both victims were transported to the hospital. Boyd was pronounced dead, police said. The second victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening. Police are not releasing his name at this time.
The homicide shook members of the Dorchester community, some of whom heard the gunshots ring out Saturday night.
Boston police are investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470 or leave an anonymous tip by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
For those in need of emotional support, people can call the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (617) 431-0125 or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma.
