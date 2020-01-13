The victim of a fatal shooting on Saturday night in Dorchester has been identified as 19-year-old Treshawn Boyd, of Boston, police said. He was the city’s first homicide victim in 2020.

At around 8:26 p.m., officers responded to a radio call of two people shot near 51 Washington St., Boston police said in a statement. Officers found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

Both victims were transported to the hospital. Boyd was pronounced dead, police said. The second victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening. Police are not releasing his name at this time.