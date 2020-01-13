Boston fire responded to a report of smoke coming from three manholes on School Street around 6:30 a.m., Boston fire spokesman Brian Alkins said. Firefighters found one manhole containing a fire and two with smoke coming out, but no fires.

A manhole fire caused the intersection at School Street and Tremont Street to close Monday morning, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported and a cause has not yet been determined, officials said.

