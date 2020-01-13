In a statement released by the mayor’s office, Bobadilla, a student at Fenway High School, shared what she hopes to accomplish through the ceremonial appointment.

Alondra Bobadilla, 17, of Hyde Park, was welcomed into the position by Walsh at the Boston Youth Poet Laureate Finalist Showcase held at the library.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced the city’s first-ever Youth Poet Laureate in a ceremony at the Boston Public Library in Copley Square Saturday.

“Becoming Boston’s first ever youth poet laureate is an incredible honor and I am humbled and excited for what this position will bring,” Bobadilla said. “I hope that in the next two years I will be able to foster a fiery love and appreciation for all things poetry and literature in the City of Boston alongside the various incredible people I will work with."

The city announced a search for its first Youth Poet Laureate in October. Ten semi-finalists were chosen to sit for in-person interviews; three of which were picked as finalists by a selection committee.

The semi-finalists included Anjalequa Birkett of Roslindale, Asiyah Herrera of Roxbury, Blessing Olayinka Adedeji of Hyde Park, Eliza Carpenter of Dorchester, Isabelle Goodrich of Hyde Park, Kaylah Tshitenge of Hyde Park, and Madalen Bigsby-Licht of Jamaica Plain.

Norah Brady of Jamaica Plain, Tariq Charles of Dorchester, and Bobadilla were chosen as finalists.

Photo (left to right): Eliza Carpenter, Alondra Bobadilla, Norah Brady, Isabelle Goodrich, Tariq Charles, Kaylah Tshitenge, Madalen Bigsby-Licht and Asiyah Herrera. Office of the Mayor Martin J. Walsh (custom credit)/Office of the Mayor Martin J. Walsh

“Congratulations to Alondra on this prestigious accomplishment of being named Boston’s inaugural Youth Poet Laureate,” Walsh said. “Empowering Boston’s youth and encouraging them to share their creativity and talent is so important for the future of our City, and I’m confident that she will do an excellent job of helping to make that happen.”

Bobadilla will work with Boston Poet Laureate Porsha Olayiwola to “advocate for poetry, language and the arts, and to create a unique artistic legacy through public readings and events,” the mayor’s office said in the statement.

“We are excited to have Alondra as our inaugural Youth Poet Laureate,” Olayiwola said. “Her passion for her home, poetry, and issues affecting the residents of Boston humbled all of us on the judging panel. I’m excited to learn and grow with this young person as we both work to excite the City around poetry.”

Bobadilla can serve two consecutive two-year terms at most, and will be given a $500 honorarium each year she serves in the position. She will also publish a collection of poems and be mentored by Olayiwola.

“The City is transitioning and making incredible strides and I am so happy to be a part of it,” Bobadilla said.

