It has hit 70 degrees during meteorological winter -- which is between Dec. 1 and Feb. 29 -- 15 times before, but we’ve never had two 70 degree days in a row in January, and Sunday’s high in Boston of 74 was the warmest January day ever recorded. Records began in Boston in 1872, so there’s quite a bit of time behind us where something like this could have occurred, but it has not.

It was an amazing weekend of weather, and even if you love winter, there had to be a small part of everybody that was enjoying 70 degrees in January. From a meteorological standpoint, the past weekend we had was at the extreme level of the more typical fluctuations in New England.

70 degree weather occurrences in meteorological winter since 1872. NOAA

Of note is when 70 degree weather happens during the December to February time period. Seven of those have been in recent years, with another cluster of them in the 1980s, and others more scattered.

Highs on Sunday hit 70 in Boston, a rare January occurrence. NOAA

The reason for all the warm weather was that the jet stream got into a summertime pattern with a very strong ridge of high pressure, similar to what we will see when we have a heat wave in July or August. As it gets warmer, the height of different pressures in the atmosphere tends to go higher as well, and the height of 500 millibars over parts of the east coast Saturday night was in record territory. Colder weather compresses the atmosphere, so the distance from the ground up to the top decreases, and when it’s really warm the distance from the ground up to the top increases. Across the east coast the atmosphere was incredibly vertically elongated for this time of the year.

A strong ridge of high pressure brought record highs on Saturday and Sunday. COD Weather

One of the things this jet stream pattern did was give us a very mild Saturday night -- temperatures didn’t dip below 60 degrees in Boston.

Temperatures Saturday night remained in the 60s in Boston. NOAA

Temperatures getting into the 70s was crazy enough, but staying that warm at night in January was mind-blowing for this meteorologist, and some of my colleagues as well.

On the other end of the spectrum, the record low temperature in Boston on January 11th is 49 degrees. NOAA

On Sunday after those showers cleared the region, the winds started coming from the west and we had a phenomenon called downsloping ensue. This forces the air from higher elevations toward the coastline, and as it does so, it warms it up. This can sometimes lead to Boston and Portland, Maine, being two of the warmer places in New England in just the right conditions. Sunday definitely was a great example of downsloping at its maximum.

On Sunday, temperatures broke records in Boston, Hartford, Conn., Providence, and Worcester. NOAA

The weather returns to a somewhat more typical state today with temperatures staying in the 30s most of the day. Wednesday readings will likely get above 50 degrees again, which in a typical January would be a welcome treat. It turns much colder Friday and that sets us up for a possible rain and snow event Saturday into Sunday. Next week also looks more typical for January, and I do think we’re going to get a taste of Arctic air before the end of that week.

A storm of rain and snow is likely this weekend. Tropical Tidbits







