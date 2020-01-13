The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich, “inspired by Snoop Dogg’s passion for plant-based protein and love of glazed donuts,” jazzes up the Beyond Sausage Sandwich by replacing the usual English muffin with a sliced glazed doughnut.

Dunkin’ and Snoop Dogg have teamed up on a new plant-based sandwich, which will be available for one week, the company announced Monday.

Dunkin' and Snoop Dogg have collaborated on the Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich, available at participating locations.

“I’m all about health in the new year and I really only want the best for me,” Snoop said in an interview with Dunkin, referring presumably to the meat-free patty. He described his new creation as “sweet and savory.”

The limited-time-only sandwich will be available at participating locations from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19.

The collaboration goes beyond the sweet and savory sandwich. Dunkin’ and Snoop Dogg are also teaming up on a clothing line, fitting customers with swag inspired by his visit to a Los Angeles Dunkin’ in November, where he served surprised fans. The Beyond Collection by Dunkin x Snoop will feature a green tracksuit and other items, available for a limited time in an online pop-up shop later in January.

“No inspiration needed, style came naturally. I stay dipped up from the feet up,” the rapper said in a statement when asked where his fashion inspiration comes from.

The words “Glazzzed for Days” will adorn the back of the tracksuit, Beyond logos that read “Glazzzzy” will run down the leg of the joggers, and bomber jackets, sweatshirts, T-shirts, and beanies will also be available in the pop-up shop.

