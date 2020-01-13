According to the National Weather Service, Cape Cod experienced winds gusts up to 71 miles per hour on Sunday, while Boston experienced wind gusts up to 41 miles per hour.

With the warmest January day on record came intense winds in the Cape Cod area, resulting in property damage and fallen power lines and trees, according to officials and media reports.

Those winds were certainly felt in some areas of the Cape.

The West Barnstable Fire Department responded to reports of fallen power lines and trees late Sunday morning, as well as a report of a tree that was toppled by wind onto a boat.

“We happened to get a tree that was split from wind movement, and as it fell, it fell into the residential power lines running along the street,” said Lieutenant Curtis Cottrell of the West Barnstable Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, in Sandwich, fire officials also were called to Jarves Street for a tree that had fallen on an unoccupied house, according to CapeCodToday.com. Sandwich officials could not immediately be reached late Sunday.

Sunday’s winds also caused problems in at least half a dozen towns throughout the state, including Billerica, Charlton, and Duxbury, where officials tweeted reports of trees or power lines down Sunday morning.

Globe correspondent Lucas Phillips contributed to this report.