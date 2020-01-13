The judge, in explaining her decision on bail in the case against Menard, wrote that other witnesses confirmed that Menard was using his phone to tape the wrestler “and seized video.” Chelmsford police are now in possession of Menard’s cellphone, the judge wrote.

David Menard, 54, pleaded not guilty to the child pornography charge. In court papers, Lowell District Court Judge Stacey J. Fortes wrote that Menard was dressed in all black when a wrestler in the locker room “noticed him recording him in the nude with his cellphone.”

A Waltham man who allegedly filmed a boy in a locker room during a wrestling event Saturday at Chelmsford High School was ordered not to have unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 16 following his arraignment Monday on child pornography charges in Lowell District Court, according to court records.

The judge set bail at $2,500 cash and ordered Menard not to have any unsupervised contact with children under the age of 16 years old and to stay away from the victim.

According to Chelmsford police, a group of coaches had detained Menard and was escorting him out of the building when police arrived around 4:15 p.m., the statement said. Police also confiscated multiple cameras and laptop computers inside the man’s car, which is registered in Rhode Island, according to police and court records.

Surveillance footage taken inside the school showed Menard in the hallway near the door of the boy’s locker room, officials said at a press conference Saturday night.

When asked, during his arrest, why he was in the locker room, the suspect gave no answer, officials said.

The victim told police that he looked up and saw the man in full view about 15 feet away, clearly “activating” a feature on his phone, Police Chief James Spinney said during the press conference, which was posted online.

When coaches later confronted Menard, he freely handed over his phone.

“I commend the victim for being as reactive as he was,” Spinney said. “He immediately told [an] adult. I commend the coaching staff that took immediate action to make sure we were able to identify this person.”

Students from 21 different school districts in Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire attended the event, Spinney said.

Police do not believe Menard had any connection to the wrestling event.





