“A local artist made it and it’s iconic in a way where a lot of of families and community members have pictures in front of it,” Kennebunkport Police Chief Craig Sanford said. “It’s important to the town.”

The sign— a handmade, metal plate with “Welcome to Kennebunkport” written on it— disappeared from the Matthew J. Lanigan Bridge about 30 days ago, police said. It was reported missing to police last week.

A beloved Kennebunkport sign that was missing for almost a month has been recovered, Kennebunkport police said.

In a Facebook post Friday morning, police asked for the public’s help in locating the sign.

Some commentaters suggested the sign had fallen off into the Kennebunk River during a storm. Others thought it may have been stolen.

“People make me so mad! I’ve photographed that sign numerous times. Being from out of state that sign always welcomes us to Kennebunkport," Lynn Garcia commented.

“And this is why we can’t have nice things,” Jules Dennison commented on the post.

On Sunday around noon, police found the sign behind a building after an anonymous caller told them it was there.

“We have recovered the sign!! For all you CSI’s, we check the water and cameras, FIRST!! The sign was, unfortunately, taken by those who would rather take that which is not their own,” police wrote in a Facebook post Monday morning.

Sanford said police do not know who took the sign. They are continuing to investigate the incident.

“There was a lot of heartfelt concern and local anger [about the missing sign] because something was stolen that was identifiable to the area,” Sanford said.

The sign was not damaged when police found it, but it will be touched up before it’s put back, police said.

This is the first time the sign has been stolen since it was placed at the bridge more than a decade ago, police said.

"Now, if we could only help the (Kennebunk) Police find " The Indian " that was stolen last year from the Main St. barber shop !!," SteveKathy commented on Monday’s post.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



