" 'The parties have agreed to resolve the pending criminal charges against Mr. Chung, under the following terms. The State has agreed that it will file what is known as a ‘conditional nolle prosequi’ of the charges," the statement said. “This means that the State has agreed to conditionally dismiss the charges against Mr. Chung, with the explicit understanding that Mr. Chung will abide by” conditions.

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has resolved his pending drug case in New Hampshire, authorities said.

The conditions include Chung remaining “of good behavior for a period of two years,” the statement said. “This means that he must not commit any crimes (felony or misdemeanor) or major motor vehicle offenses.”

The conditions also include Chung submitting “to periodic drug testing at a laboratory ... once a month for the first 12 months, and thereafter every 90 days for the balance of the two-year period. Mr. Chung agrees that he will provide the State with copies of said results and will sign a waiver allowing the State to communicate directly with the laboratory to verify the results. Mr. Chung further agrees that the specific form of testing to be performed must be approved by the State.”

He’ll also have to perform 40 hours of community service.

“There are several factors which led the State to agree to this resolution,” the statement said. “First, Mr. Chung has no prior criminal record nor any prior involvement with the criminal justice system. Second, Mr. Chung was fully cooperative with the Meredith Police Department on the evening of the incident involved. Third, the amount of the drugs which were allegedly in Mr. Chung’s possession and/or control was small. Fourth, Mr. Chung has provided proof to the State that he has voluntarily undergone a full substance abuse evaluation, and that said evaluation indicated that Mr. Chung does not need any substance abuse treatment.”

A grand jury indicted Chung, 32, on Aug. 8 for possession of a controlled drug, which stemmed from a June 25 visit by police to his home in Meredith, N.H., according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors have said police responded to his two-story gray house following a “call for service,” and that “during the course of that call, the police obtained the evidence which has led to the current charges being filed.”

A Patriots second-round draft pick in 2009, Chung has started in all four of the Patriots’ recent Super Bowl appearances. The team restructured Chung’s contract in April to give him a pay raise from $2.4 million to $6 million for the 2019 season. He’s under contract through the 2021 season.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.