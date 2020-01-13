Paul Dimick was sentenced Monday to 30 years to life for the second-degree murder of Justin Lee in September 2018 in Manchester, New Hampshire officials said.

Dimick, 26, will serve his sentence in New Hampshire State prison without the possibility of a sentence reduction, according to a joint statement from Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Carlo T. Capano. He was sentenced in Hillsborough County Superior Court North.

Dimick was also sentenced to three-and-a-half to seven years for falsifying physical evidence, which will be suspended for five years following his release on the second-degree murder sentence, officials said.