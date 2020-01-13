Paul Dimick was sentenced Monday to 30 years to life for the second-degree murder of Justin Lee in September 2018 in Manchester, New Hampshire officials said.
Dimick, 26, will serve his sentence in New Hampshire State prison without the possibility of a sentence reduction, according to a joint statement from Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Carlo T. Capano. He was sentenced in Hillsborough County Superior Court North.
Dimick was also sentenced to three-and-a-half to seven years for falsifying physical evidence, which will be suspended for five years following his release on the second-degree murder sentence, officials said.
Advertisement
On Dec. 16, Dimick pleaded guilty to second-degree murder under “circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” for shooting Lee, 32, in the chest, the statement said. Dimick also pleaded guilty to falsifying physical evidence for “altering, destroying, concealing or removing the firearm he used to shoot Mr. Lee.”
The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General John J. Kennedy and Assistant Attorney General Scott D. Chase of the Criminal Justice Bureau.
Dimick shot Lee on Sept. 7, 2018, sparking a SWAT response, a shelter-in-place for a nearby school, and an arrest warrant for Dimick. Authorities described him as “armed and dangerous.” Lee was taken to Elliot Hospital and later died, officials said. Police located and arrested Dimick in Manchester on Sept. 12, 2018.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.