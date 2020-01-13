“The officers had stopped a motor vehicle for an equipment violation and were speaking to the operator when they observed the handle of a handgun sticking out from the rear pocket of the front passenger seat,” the statement said.

The stop occurred around 7:33 a.m. Sunday, Boston police said in a statement. The precise address wasn’t provided, though police said the suspect, Christopher Warren, 35, was stopped in Dorchester.

Boston police on Sunday arrested a 35-year-old Dorchester man on gun charges after officers noticed a weapon in the car during an early morning traffic stop, authorities said.

Police said officers “removed the operator and placed him in custody after confirming that he did not possess a license to carry a firearm. Officers then safely recovered the firearm, which was determined to be a loaded .40 caliber Glock 27 handgun. Officers continued their investigation and learned that the suspect was wanted on two outstanding warrants.”

Those warrants involved serious charges, police said.

“Warrant #1 was sought out of Boston Municipal Court on charges of Threats to Commit a Crime and Annoying Telephone Calls,” the statement said. “Warrant #2 was sought out of Roxbury District Court on charges of Threats to Commit a Crime. Additionally, the officers determined that the suspect’s driver’s license had been suspended.”

Now Warren, of Dorchester, faces additional charges stemming from Sunday’s traffic stop.

“The suspect will appear in Dorchester District Court on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Carrying a Loaded Firearm, Operating a Motor Vehicle After Revocation or Suspension,” the statement said.





