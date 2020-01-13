Quincy police are investigating multiple instances this month in which a man allegedly approached girls and made inappropriate comments, police said.

On Thursday, police received a report that a man had approached a “juvenile female” on Coddington Street at 4:30 p.m., and made inappropriate remarks to her, police said.

The victim said the man was an Asian male in his twenties with glasses, acne, and a thin mustache, Quincy police said in a Facebook post. She described him as driving an older, gray, four-door car with scratches.