Quincy police are investigating multiple instances this month in which a man allegedly approached girls and made inappropriate comments, police said.
On Thursday, police received a report that a man had approached a “juvenile female” on Coddington Street at 4:30 p.m., and made inappropriate remarks to her, police said.
The victim said the man was an Asian male in his twenties with glasses, acne, and a thin mustache, Quincy police said in a Facebook post. She described him as driving an older, gray, four-door car with scratches.
On Friday, Quincy police spoke with a different girl who detailed two incidents with the man, police said. She told police that at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, she was walking on Taffrail Road by Palmer Street when the man approached her.
The victim said the man had also approached her and her friends on Jan. 4 around 6 p.m. in the same area, the Facebook post said. The male made inappropriate comments before exiting his vehicle and running toward the group. He stopped a short distance from his vehicle, which the victim described as being a green SUV similar to a Jeep, police said.
Quincy police are asking anyone with information to contact the police at (617) 479-1212.
