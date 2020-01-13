CRANSTON, R.I. -- Rhode Island State Police are investigating an apparent suicide by an inmate at the Adult Correctional Institutions over the weekend.

Shawn Riddick, 29, who was serving the last months of a year-long sentence for carrying a gun, was found unresponsive in his single cell at the Medium Security facility on Saturday, said state corrections spokesman J.R. Ventura.

Ventura said security and medical staff responded immediately, performing CPR until an ambulance arrived. Riddick was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.