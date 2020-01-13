CRANSTON, R.I. -- Rhode Island State Police are investigating an apparent suicide by an inmate at the Adult Correctional Institutions over the weekend.
Shawn Riddick, 29, who was serving the last months of a year-long sentence for carrying a gun, was found unresponsive in his single cell at the Medium Security facility on Saturday, said state corrections spokesman J.R. Ventura.
Ventura said security and medical staff responded immediately, performing CPR until an ambulance arrived. Riddick was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The state police and state Department of Corrections’ special investigations unit are investigating the suicide, the second one at the ACI since July, said State Police Major Christopher Dicomitis.
Advertisement
Riddick had been placed in the single cell as a “precautionary measure,” Dicomitis said, and he declined to elaborate.
Riddick used a bed sheet to hang himself, Dicomitis said.
Richard Ferruccio, president of the Rhode Island Brotherhood of Correctional Officers, said that Riddick was on a schedule to be checked every half hour. A correctional officer checked him at 5:30 p.m., and another found Riddick unresponsive 20 minutes later, Ferruccio said.
Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com