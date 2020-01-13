Improper disposal of smoking materials caused a two-alarm fire that ripped though a Stoughton home on Jan. 8, officials said.

Stoughton Fire Chief Michael Laracy and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey identified the cause of the blaze in a joint statement.

According to the release, the “cause of the January 8, 2020 fire at 2026 Bay Road in Stoughton was the improper disposal of smoking materials. A caregiver rescued an elderly woman from the home, then suffered a medical emergency himself and was taken to a local hospital. The fire started on the first floor 4-season porch. The Stoughton Fire Department and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal jointly investigated the fire.”