A woman is missing following an apartment fire that flattened a three-story house in Fort Fairfield, Maine Monday morning, officials said.
Fairfield police received a report of the fire at 34 Densmore Roadat 4:20 a.m., Fort Fairfield Chief Vincent Baldwin said in a post on Facebook. The Fort Fairfield Fire Department arrived on scene to find a “fully-involved” fire, which began around 4 a.m., the State Fire Marshall’s Office said.
A team of investigators arrived on scene to attempt to locate an unaccounted woman, the sole occupant of the residence, officials said. The temperature at the site is -5 degrees, which officials said will hamper recovery efforts.
Fire crews from Easton, Presque Isle, and Caribou arrived on scene to help battle the blaze, according to Baldwin.
The scene is “very active” and fire crews and investigators are expected to be on scene throughout the day, officials said.
