A woman is missing following an apartment fire that flattened a three-story house in Fort Fairfield, Maine Monday morning, officials said.

Fairfield police received a report of the fire at 34 Densmore Roadat 4:20 a.m., Fort Fairfield Chief Vincent Baldwin said in a post on Facebook. The Fort Fairfield Fire Department arrived on scene to find a “fully-involved” fire, which began around 4 a.m., the State Fire Marshall’s Office said.

A team of investigators arrived on scene to attempt to locate an unaccounted woman, the sole occupant of the residence, officials said. The temperature at the site is -5 degrees, which officials said will hamper recovery efforts.