BANGOR, Maine (AP) — One of the world's largest passenger jets made an unscheduled landing at Maine's Bangor International Airport because of a medical emergency involving a passenger, officials said.

The fire department needed to use its aerial ladder to retrieve the patient from the second level of the double-decker A380, which landed at the airport at 9:30 a.m., said spokeswoman Aimee Thibodeau.

The firetruck ladder expedited the passenger’s removal because the airport’s steps wouldn’t reach the airplane’s upper doors, Thibodeau said.